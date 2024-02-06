Woman Fights Off Hyenas, Saves Husband From Attack In Chhattisgarh

The woman saved her husband by hitting the hyena with a stick

A woman fought off a pack of hyenas and saved her husband from their attack in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district.

Nandu Yadav had gone to water his fields at 5 pm on Monday when the animals surrounded him and attacked him.

On hearing him shout for help, his wife Sugni came running and tried to pull him back, but the hyenas kept on attacking him, local reports said.

The woman luckily found a heavy stick on the field, which she picked up and hit one of the hyenas on its head till it died.

Nandu Yadav was injured on his arms, legs, and waist. He was taken to a local clinic.

Forest department officials took away the dead hyena and after a post-mortem, buried it.

Nandu and Sugni had became parents only a few months ago. Doctors said Nandu is out of danger. His wife has received praise in the village for her bravery.