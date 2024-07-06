Woman Electrocuted, 3 Injured While Working In Field In UP's Mathura: Cops

Police said the incident happened when the workers were sowing paddy in a field (Representational)

A 29-year-old woman got electrocuted and three others injured when they were working in an agricultural field in Mathura, police said on Saturday.

Kosikalan SHO Ajit Singh said that the incident happened in Nagariya Saat Bisa village on Friday when the workers were sowing paddy in a field.

An electricity wire fixed on a pole installed in the field broke. As a result, the electric current also came to the field and four women got an electric shock.

Mr Singh said that the farm owner and the people working nearby immediately took the four women injured to a private hospital. Doctors referred Chanchal (29) to the district hospital when her condition worsened.

Chanchal succumbed to her injuries on the way to the district hospital.

The three injured women, Mamta, Rekha and Nisha are undergoing treatment, Mr Singh said, adding that the police have handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)