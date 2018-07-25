Woman Driver Takes President Kovind Around On Her E-Rickshaw

The E-rickshaw driver, Phoolmati Bhaskar, is a member of a women's cooperative in Teknagar village.

All India | | Updated: July 25, 2018 20:01 IST
President Kovind appreciated state government's initiatives in making tribal women independent

Raipur: 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday took a ride on E-rickshaw driven by a tribal woman in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada and had lunch with children from a nearby village.

President Kovind appreciated state government's initiatives to make tribal women independent by supporting cooperatives, including the E-rickshaw project. He appreciated the project for being environment-friendly

He then went to Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in Hiranagar village to have lunch with the children there and prayed with them before taking the meal.

The President also inaugurated a computer lab there and distributed sweets, which he had brought from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, among the children.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh accompanied the President to both places.

