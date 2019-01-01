Woman Delivers Twins Inside Waiting Room Of Railway Station In Maharashtra

The woman went into labour this morning when she was travelling in a suburban train along with her husband and mother-in-law.

All India | | Updated: January 01, 2019 15:19 IST
The babies weighed around 2.50 kg at the time of delivery. (Representative)


Palghar: 

A woman gave birth to twins inside a waiting room of a railway station in Maharashtra on New Year's Day.

Chhaya Savra, her newborn son and daughter are doing fine, a police official said.

The woman went into labour this morning when she was travelling in a suburban train along with her husband and mother-in-law.

As the train reached Palghar railway station, Ms Savra was taken to the first class waiting room and doctors were informed, he said.

Dr Rajendra Chavan of Kanta Hospital assisted in the delivery along with Dr Umesh Dhumpalwar.

The babies weighed around 2.50 kg at the time of delivery, he said.

Ms Savra and the babies have been admitted to Palghar rural hospital, he said.

