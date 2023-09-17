Woman, Daughter Offer Namaz At UP Temple, Detained: Police

Police arrested woman, her daughter and the cleric for hurting religious sentiments (Representational)

Police on Sunday detained a 38-year-old woman and her daughter for allegedly offering namaz at a Shiva temple in Bareilly along with a cleric, officials said.

They said the action was taken after police received a complaint from the Kesarpur village head's husband, Prem Singh, who alleged that the incident took place on Friday.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Gaurav Singh said the woman and her daughter allegedly offered namaz at the temple on the cleric's advice.

"We have detained one Nazeer (38), her daughter Sabina (19), and cleric Chaman Shah Miyan in a case of hurting religious sentiments," he said.

Police have filed an FIR on charges of outraging religious feelings of a community and criminal conspiracy and have launched an investigation.

"All three have been detained and are being questioned," he added.

