Woman, Daughter Murdered By Man, Son In Suspected Dishonour Killing In Bihar

A man and his son were arrested in Bihar's Rohtas district for allegedly killing his wife and daughter who wanted to marry a person of her choice instead of the one selected by her father, police said on Sunday.

The suspected honour killing took place in Piyarrakala village under the jurisdiction of the Chutiya Police Station on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The police recovered the bodies of Parvati Devi and her daughter Pratima Kumari from an isolated place near a power grid substation in the village, he said.

"Initially, Parvati's husband and their younger son claimed that the two had died due to electrocution while operating a motor pump outside their house. During interrogation, the man and his son gave conflicting statements which raised doubts, and the bodies bore external injury marks," Rohtas SP Raushan Kumar said.

Parvati's husband Ram Nath Ram and their younger son Chhotu Kumar were arrested and sent to jail, he said.

"A special investigation team was formed by the district police to probe the case. During interrogation, the man and his son admitted that they had committed the crime," the SP said.

The accused told the police that Pratima's marriage had been arranged with a person in a neighbouring village in Jharkhand but she refused the same and insisted on marrying someone of her choice. Pratima's mother also supported her.

"Despite repeated efforts by her father and brother, she remained firm in her decision," the SP said.

On Friday night, they allegedly strangled Pratima with her dupatta to death when she was sleeping with her mother, the officer said.

"When Parvati tried to intervene, she was also strangled to death by Ram Nath and Chhotu. Later, the accused dumped the bodies near the power-grid substation," he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, the SP said.

The police also seized the dupatta used in the crime and mobile phones of the victims and the accused.

"The investigation is underway," the SP added.

