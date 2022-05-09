Woman Arrested At Pune Airport For Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 26 Lakh

The woman had smuggled the gold in the form of crude bangles and chains. (Representational)

Pune Customs officials seized smuggled gold worth over Rs 26 lakh from a woman passenger at Lohegaon International airport and arrested her as well as the receiver.

According to customs officials, the passenger had landed at the airport on May 5 from Dubai. "During the detailed examination, it was found that the passenger has smuggled 500 grams of 24-carat gold valued at Rs 26.45 lakh in the form of crude bangles and chains," a Pune customs official said.

He added that one other person who had come to receive the passenger had also been arrested.

The two were booked under various sections of the Customs Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)