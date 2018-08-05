Woman Allegedly Pours Hot Oil On Stepson's Genitals For Urinating On Bed

Police have filed a case against the woman (Representational)

A woman has been booked in Chhattisgarh's Korba district for allegedly pouring hot oil on the genitals of her six-year-old stepson as a punishment for urinating in bed while asleep, police said today.

The incident reportedly took place on August 2 in Puchhpara village under Katghora police station area and a case was registered yesterday, police said.

"The child told his aunt, Sangeeta, about the incident yesterday when she visited following which she, along with the child's father Bajrang, filed a complaint against Mangleshwari who is the child's stepmother," said Katghora Station House Officer K K Dubey.

Mangleshwari, the official said, has denied the allegations and is maintaining that the oil fell accidentally on the child.

The accused, however, could not give any satisfactory reply when asked why she had not rushed the child to hospital immediately after the incident, Mr Dubey said.

The official added that the child was admitted to a local hospital only after his aunt got to know of the incident yesterday.

A case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) had been taken against Mangleshwari and further action would be initiated after investigations into the incident are completed, the SHO said.