Woman Killed Allegedly Over Dowry, Husband, His Mother Arrested: Police

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws in a suspected case of dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, with the police arresting her husband and mother-in-law today, officials said.

According to the complaint given by the woman's brother, Nitin Sharma, the woman was hanged by her in-laws on Tuesday night at their house, the officials said.

Pooja Sharma married Sachin Sharma in April 2014, and she was being harassed for dowry ever since by her in-laws, her brother alleged in his plea to the police.

The woman was from Chhijarsi in Sector 63 of Noida, while her in-laws stay in Greater Noida's Haldoni village.

"Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death-related offence) and under relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act," SHO, Ecotech 3, Anita Chauhan said.

"The woman's husband Sachin and her mother-in-law Sudha Sharma have been arrested. Her father-in-law Bhragudaj, sister-in-law Pooja, alias Nandini, and her husband Rajeev are also accused of the crime and search is on for their arrest," Ms Chauhan said.

