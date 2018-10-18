Woman Accuses Ticket Examiner On Kerala Express Train Of Molestation

The incident happened on Wednesday when the woman was going to Agra from New Delhi by train. (File)

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) in a sleeper coach of the Trivandrum-bound Kerala Express, the police said today.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the woman was going to Agra from New Delhi.

Government Railway Police Inspector Shiv Kumar Ponia said the woman registered an FIR accusing TTE Arun Kumar Rai of forcibly hugging her, Ponia added.

Asked about the incident, Divisional Commercial Manager (Jhansi) Neeraj Bhatnagar said, "A departmental probe has been initiated to look into the allegation."