Woman Accuses Ticket Examiner On Kerala Express Train Of Molestation

Government Railway Police Inspector said the woman registered an FIR accusing travelling ticket examiner Arun Kumar Rai of forcibly hugging her.

All India | | Updated: October 18, 2018 15:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Accuses Ticket Examiner On Kerala Express Train Of Molestation

The incident happened on Wednesday when the woman was going to Agra from New Delhi by train. (File)

Mathura: 

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) in a sleeper coach of the Trivandrum-bound Kerala Express, the police said today.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the woman was going to Agra from New Delhi.

Government Railway Police Inspector Shiv Kumar Ponia said the woman registered an FIR accusing TTE Arun Kumar Rai of forcibly hugging her, Ponia added.

Asked about the incident, Divisional Commercial Manager (Jhansi) Neeraj Bhatnagar said, "A departmental probe has been initiated to look into the allegation."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kerala ExpressTravelling ticket examinerMolestation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveSabarimala ProtestMJ AkbarElection DatesHero Destini News in BanglaTamil NewsVirat KohliLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status Sabarimala Temple Updates

................................ Advertisement ................................