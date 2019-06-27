Woman, 30, Accused In Rape Case, Arrested In Thane

The woman is named in a rape case of a 14 year old rape (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman, accused of abetting a rape and on the run for a month, was arrested by Thane police's crime branch from Mumbra area Wednesday.

Reshma Khan, resident of Teesgaon near Kalyan in the district, is named in a case of rape registered at Manpada police station in Dombivali.

The victim in the case is a 14 years old girl.

The Kalyan district and sessions court had rejected pre-arrest bail plea of Khan, said senior inspector Nitin Thakre.

The crime branch received a tip-off that she was preparing to flee to Uttar Pradesh and was to visit Kalsekar College in Mumbra Wednesday, and arrested her, he said.

