Woman, 30, Accused In Rape Case, Arrested In Thane

The crime branch received a tip-off that she was preparing to flee to Uttar Pradesh.

All India | | Updated: June 27, 2019 09:06 IST
The woman is named in a rape case of a 14 year old rape (Representational)


Thane: 

A 30-year-old woman, accused of abetting a rape and on the run for a month, was arrested by Thane police's crime branch from Mumbra area Wednesday.

Reshma Khan, resident of Teesgaon near Kalyan in the district, is named in a case of rape registered at Manpada police station in Dombivali.

The victim in the case is a 14 years old girl.

The Kalyan district and sessions court had rejected pre-arrest bail plea of Khan, said senior inspector Nitin Thakre.

The crime branch received a tip-off that she was preparing to flee to Uttar Pradesh and was to visit Kalsekar College in Mumbra Wednesday, and arrested her, he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


