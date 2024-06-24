Woman, 22, Getting Ready For Her Wedding Day, Shot Dead By Ex Boyfriend

The accused seen running away from the crime scene

A 22-year-old woman was getting her bridal make-up done at a beauty parlour in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi when her ex boyfriend forced his way in and shot her multiple times, just hours ahead of her wedding on Sunday.

The woman, Kajal Ahirwar, from Datia in Madhya Pradesh, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for a post mortem.

"Kajal bahar aao, tumne hume dhokha diya hai (Come out, Kajal. You have betrayed me)," the accused, Deepak, whose face was covered, was heard shouting.

A video from the scene showed the man running out of the beauty parlour right after he fired at her.

Soon, the cops arrived on the crime scene. The accused is on the run.

"My sister was getting ready. He came and asked her to come with him. When my sister refused, he broke the door and shot her," said a crying Neha Ahirwar, the victim's sister.

"His name is Deepak and he is from our village. It was my sister's wedding today. She had gone to the parlor to get ready. The attacker, who carried a backpack, had a handkerchief tied around his face. He asked my sister to come with her. He also asked her as to why she betrayed him," the victim's sister added.

The bride was visiting the parlour with three other women.

"The woman lives in Datia. She came here for her make-up. Four girls had come with her. I came here at 6:30 pm. The make-up was in its final stage. Just then a man came in with his face covered and said 'Kajal, please come out'. The woman refused and bolted the door. He broke the glass door and forced his way in and shot at her and ran away," said Janhvi Jha, a witness and the owner of the beauty parlour.

The cops have formed two teams and are searching for the accused.

"The man who shot the woman is from her village. He knew her. Why he shot her is a matter of investigation. Upon speaking to the family we found that they were visiting Jhansi for the wedding. The man followed her here and shot her," said a senior police officer.

