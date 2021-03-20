With Over 27,000 Covid Cases, Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Rise

Maharashtra on Saturday crossed 27,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time ever. The worst Covid-hit state in the country also logged 92 deaths because of the illness in the last 24 hours.

The state government said in a release that Maharashtra today reported 27,126 cases, which is its highest single-day count. It had reported 25,833 cases on Thursday - which was the state's previous record - and over 25,600 cases on Friday.

13,588 patients were discharged today, a state government release said, which took the total of recoveries to 22,03,553.

"Currently 9,18,408 people are in home quarantine and 7,953 people are in institutional quarantine," the statement said.

"As on today, there are 1,91,006 active cases in the state," it added.

Maharashtra's cabinet minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, today said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said that lockdown was one of the options before the state government to stem the rapid growth of the virus in the state.

The state government had on Friday announced that all theatres, auditoriums and offices in Maharashtra will take in only 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has said in an order that it will test people for the coronavirus randomly at crowded places without their consent.