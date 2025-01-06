With Over 250 Successful Ops, How This Assam Police Team Is A Strike Force

Assam police's Special Task Force (STF) has been in the news for the past two years with several very successful operations to unearth terror modules. The specialised unit of Assam police has turned itself into a potent 'strike force' within two years, after remaining rather dormant from 2008 when it was first created.

Led by senior IPS officer Parth Sarathi Mahanta, Assam STF has recently unearthed Bangladesh-based groups, Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is an affiliate of Al-Queda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), sleeper cell modules, which were activated recently for suspected terror strike in eastern India.

The success rate of the STF has dramatically increased, with 254 successful operations in 2023-2024, compared to just 111 between October 2008 and February 2023. Arrests have more than quadrupled, reaching 482 in the recent period.

STF has reported a sharp increase in successful operations from March 2023 to December 2024, as compared to the previous tenure from October 4, 2008, to February 28, 2023.

Speaking to reporters, Assam Police's Special DGP, Harmeet Singh said, "Under the direction of Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, we revived the STF led by DGP GP Singh with Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta at the helm of affairs. The STF's main job is to keep people of the state safe and to look after larger aspects of the crime both at international and national."

In an ongoing effort to secure Guwahati city, the STF has conducted 152 operations between March 2023 and December 2024, leading to the seizure of over 13 kg of heroin, almost 4,000 kg of ganja, and thousands of psychotropic tablets, showing the relentless commitment of the STF to keep Assam free from illegal activities.

The STF has expanded its scope by tackling terrorist and extremist organizations. Between March 2023 and December 2024, 21 extremists were arrested, including members of ISIS, ULFA, and Maoist groups, signalling a concerted effort to address terrorism. This is in stark contrast to the absence of such arrests before March 2023.

Wildlife smuggling, fake currency operations, and gold smuggling also saw significant action, with the recovery of items like ivory, rhino horns, and fake gold totalling over 20 kg, in addition to the recovery of Rs. 63.88 lakh in cash.

The STF's role in the illegal trade of Burmese areca nuts and tobacco products has also been highlighted, with over 57,000 kg of supari and 2.2 lakh packets of tobacco seized, alongside a staggering Rs. 5.71 crore tax penalty.

The STF arrested 18 individuals involved in illegal activities, including touts and infiltrators from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Speaking on the issue, Special DGP Harmeet Singh stated, "All the anti-national intrusions, whether in Kashmir, Punjab, naturally, the enemy will come through the neighbouring country. Whoever wants to ruin India will come from the neighbouring country."