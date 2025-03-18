With No Formal Training, 59-Year-Old Kerala Tailor Reaches Everest Base Camp With YouTube Tips

In a remarkable feat, 59-year-old Vasanthi Cheruveettil, a tailor from Kerala, conquered the odds to reach Everest Base Camp solo, without formal training. She leveraged YouTube tutorials to master basic trekking techniques and even learned Hindi for seamless communication. Beginning her journey from Surke, Nepal on February 15, she successfully reached the base camp on February 23, 2025, as reported by Manorama.

Undeterred by others' scepticism, Ms Cheruveettil dedicated over four months to meticulous self-preparation for her journey. Her rigorous daily regimen consisted of three-hour morning walks, trekking boot training to build endurance, and evening treks covering 5-6 kilometres with companions. To further equip herself, Ms Cheruveettil also learned Hindi to facilitate communication during the trek and studied YouTube tutorials to grasp fundamental trekking techniques.

She marked her arrival at the 5,364-meter-high Everest Base Camp by draping a traditional Kerala 'kasavu' saree over her trekking gear and proudly waving the Indian flag.

See the image here:



Ms Cheruveettil's journey to Everest Base Camp was marked by unexpected challenges. After her flight to Lukla was cancelled, she met a German couple who helped arrange a porter. Without a guide, the porter accompanied her through treacherous trails. To cope with altitude sickness, she walked slowly, taking frequent breaks to breathe. On her return, she fulfilled another dream by taking a helicopter ride from Gorak Shep to Lukla.

Her trek to Everest Base Camp is not her first solo adventure. In May 2024, she embarked on a solo trip to Thailand, defying societal norms. Encouraged by her sons, Vineeth and Vivek, she self-funded the trip through her tailoring business, with occasional support from her children. She now plans to visit the Great Wall of China.

"I will be 60 soon. I may travel in the future, but adventure treks like this may not be possible as age catches up," she said.

She lost her husband, Lakshmanan, an electrician, a year and a half ago due to Alzheimer's disease.