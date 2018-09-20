BJP May Appoint Deputy Chief Minister In Goa: Live Updates

Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment in AIIMS (File)

The BJP is likely to appoint a deputy chief minister in Goa as Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is in Delhi for treatment of a pancreatic ailment, sources said. The report comes after the Congress, which is the single-largest party in the state, offered to stake claim to form the government.

A central team of BJP leaders visited Goa last week to take stock of the political situation and later briefed Amit Shah at his home in Delhi on Wednesday. Sources said there is no threat to the BJP-led government in the state and the alliance is intact. A decision on the appointment of a deputy chief minister is likely to be taken in two to three days, sources said.

Manohar Parrikar had gone to the United States for nearly three months for treatment of his ailment earlier this year. He returned in June, but returned to the US for check-up in August. He got admitted in AIIMS for the treatment.

