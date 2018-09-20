BJP May Appoint Deputy Chief Minister In Goa: Live Updates

Goa Politics: A central team of BJP leaders visited Goa last week to take stock of the political situation.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 20, 2018 14:36 IST
BJP May Appoint Deputy Chief Minister In Goa: Live Updates

Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment in AIIMS (File)

New Delhi: 

The BJP is likely to appoint a deputy chief minister in Goa as Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is in Delhi for treatment of a pancreatic ailment, sources said. The report comes after the Congress, which is the single-largest party in the state, offered to stake claim to form the government.

A central team of BJP leaders visited Goa last week to take stock of the political situation and later briefed Amit Shah at his home in Delhi on Wednesday. Sources said there is no threat to the BJP-led government in the state and the alliance is intact. A decision on the appointment of a deputy chief minister is likely to be taken in two to three days, sources said.

Manohar Parrikar had gone to the United States for nearly three months for treatment of his ailment earlier this year. He returned in June, but returned to the US for check-up in August. He got admitted in AIIMS for the treatment.

Here are the live updates on Goa Politics:


Sep 20, 2018
14:36 (IST)
Ten Islamic scholars from various mosques in Goa conducted Quran Khawani, a ritualistic reading of the Quran, for quick recovery of ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Sep 20, 2018
12:56 (IST)
The Congress on Wednesday claimed it has the support of over 21 legislators in the 40-member assembly; if true, the number gives the party enough strength to form the government in the state.
Sep 20, 2018
10:19 (IST)
The Congress is the largest party with 16 seats and the BJP has 14 in the Goa assembly.
Sep 20, 2018
10:19 (IST)
The BJP is unlikely to appoint a new chief minister as that would demand a floor test for the BJP to prove its majority in the state assembly - a challenge for the BJP in current circumstances.
