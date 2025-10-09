With Jobs Promise, Tejashwi Yadav Hopes To Cash In On Bihar's Aspirations

At the heart of Bihar, where the Ganges weaves its stories through a tapestry of dreams and despair, a figure stands, hoping to redefine the narrative of a state marked by promise and peril. 35-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Chairman of the Mahagathbandhan and a stalwart of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, stands at the precipice of a significant moment - a watershed in Bihar's political landscape. His recent announcement-an audacious pledge to ensure that at least one member from every family in Bihar receives a government job - has resonated deeply in a state where the spectre of unemployment looms large.

According to NITI Aayog's 2022-23 report on Bihar, the annual unemployment rate of the state was 3.9 per cent, well above the national average of 3.2 per cent. However, under-employment in rural districts makes the problem of joblessness acute.

Tejashwi's audacious pledge of jobs for every household emerges as a beacon of hope.

As the November elections approach, Tejashwi Yadav's promise emerges not just as an electoral strategy but as a beacon of hope for a populace battered by economic uncertainties and the ravages of the pandemic.

The echoes of the 2020 assembly elections still linger. The campaign was overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis, where countless Biharis, particularly migrants, were thrust into the abyss of joblessness.

Tejashwi Yadav, who held important portfolios in Nitish Kumar's Mahagathbandhan government (2014 to 2017), had championed the cause of the youth.

Yet, despite his fervor, he lost the election in 2020. The margin of defeat -- a mere 12,768 votes (0.03 per cent), was a testament to the volatile spirit of Bihar's electorate.

Later, Tejashwi Yadav became Deputy Chief Minister -- between 10 August 2022 and 28 January 2024, in the second Mahagathbandhan government led by Nitish Kumar. Recently, he claimed that he had provided 5 lakh jobs in the 17 months of his tenure.

"In my 17 months of tenure as deputy Chief Minister, five lakh jobs were created, which is a record. Has PM Narendra Modi created so many jobs in the last 10 years? Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar used to mock me during the 2020 assembly poll campaign that RJD's promise of generating 10 lakh jobs if voted to power, was an impossibility. I got the Chief Minister to give 5 lakh appointment letters to teachers and other employees during our rule," Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday.

Now, as Tejashwi prepares to step into the ring once more, the question of how he intends to deliver on this monumental promise - of one government job each household -- looms large.

Bihar, with its population 13.43-crore-plus, is a complex canvas painted in shades of hunger, ambition, and resilience.

The state's youth, often described as the backbone of its future, are caught in a relentless cycle of underemployment, and the allure of government jobs is a siren song that reverberates through villages and towns alike.

The Battle For Raghopur: Tejashwi Yadav vs Prashan Kishor?

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is yet to announce if he would contest from Raghopur against Tejashwi Yadav. If he does, it would make the Battle for Raghopur the most important contest of 2025.

Prashant Kishor has, in the past, argued that lack of jobs is the number one agenda of Bihar politics along with out-migration. "Outmigration by Bihari youth is driven because Bihar does not create enough jobs for its youth," he had said.

With both leaders targeting jobs as the number one agenda, the unemployed young people are expected to be the main drivers of anti-incumbency against the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

Tejashwi Yadav's announcement is not merely a political maneuver; it is a reflection of the aspirations of a generation. In a region where poverty and unemployment have fueled anti-incumbency sentiments against the NDA government, his vision resonates with a yearning for change. His promise suggests not just a job, but a pathway - a ladder to ascend from the depths of economic despair. The challenge, however, is Herculean: creating crores of jobs in an economy still grappling with structural issues.

Tejashwi Yadav's Roadmap

To comprehend the magnitude of this promise, one must delve into the socio-economic fabric of Bihar. The state, rich in culture and history, has long been stifled by a lack of opportunities.

As Tejashwi Yadav crafts his narrative, it becomes imperative for him to articulate a clear plan - a roadmap that outlines how he intends to turn this dream into reality. Will he focus on revamping the education system to better align with market needs? Can he attract investment to stimulate job creation in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology? The answers to these questions will determine not only his political fate but the very future of Bihar. Can Tejashwi Yadav translate aspiration into action?

As one ponders the implications of Tejashwi Yadav's announcement, one is reminded of the resilience that defines the Bihari spirit. The farmers tilling their fields, the students striving for success, and the migrants returning home with dreams of prosperity - all are woven into the fabric of this promise. If Tejashwi Yadav can harness this collective hope, translate aspiration into action, he may well emerge not merely as a politician but as a transformative leader.

In the tumultuous world of Indian politics, where promises are often made and forgotten, the Yadav leader stands at a crossroads.

His commitment to job creation is not just an electoral tactic; it is a lifeline for millions. As the people of Bihar look towards November 2025, they do so with a blend of skepticism and hope, their eyes fixed on a leader who has the potential to reshape their destiny.

Whether he can rise to the occasion and fulfill his promise remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the journey has begun, and the stakes have never been higher.