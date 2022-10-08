With Gautam Adani On Stage, Ashok Gehlot Scores Huge Investment, BJP Digs

The BJP attacked the rival party for cosying up to Gautam Adani

Sharing the stage with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, industrialist Gautam Adani on Friday announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore in the state.

This includes setting up a 10,000 MW solar power facility, expanding a cement plant, and upgrading the Jaipur International Airport over the next five to seven years.

"Combining all ongoing and future investments, we anticipate investing an additional Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs," he said while making the announcement at the "Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit" in Jaipur.

Mr Adani said his group is working with the state government on two more projects.

"We will set up two medical colleges and hospitals in the districts where there are no such facilities, and we will also support the state government to build a cricket stadium in Udaipur," he said, adding that discussions are on with the Chief Minister.

In his address, Mr Gehlot referred to Mr Adani as "Gautam bhai" and praised his business acumen.

"Gujarat has produced great industrialist and businessmen like Dhirubhai Ambani and Gautam bhai now," Mr Gehlot said.

As the photos of Mr Adani and Mr Gehlot emerged, the BJP attacked the rival party for cosying up to an industrialist Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked.

"The opponent is a friend today. They have changed their way with the hope of getting money," tweeted BJP state president Satish Poonia.

"In another sign of revolt and brewing discontent against the Gandhis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot invites Gautam Adani for the investor summit. He is given a seat right next to the CM. This is an open message to Rahul Gandhi, who doesn't tire (of) berating Adani-Ambani, to back off...," tweeted Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell chief.

Hours before the summit, Rahul Gandhi put up a tweet saying the Centre was waving loans amounting to several crore rupees of "capitalist friends" while the others were living a life of debt.

"Two Indias in one country. We will not accept this division," he tweeted.

कल मैं एक महिला से मिला, उनके किसान पति ने ₹50,000 के कर्ज़ के कारण आत्महत्या कर ली।



एक भारत: पूंजीपति मित्रों को 6% ब्याज पर कर्ज़ और करोड़ों की कर्ज़माफ़ी



दूसरा भारत: अन्नदाताओं को 24% ब्याज पर कर्ज़ और कष्टों से भरी ज़िंदगी



एक देश में ये ‘दो भारत', हम स्वीकार नहीं करेंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2022

Congress leaders, however, said there was no contradiction between the state government's policies and Rahul Gandhi's stand.

"They are making legal investments in the state, and we are not giving them any concessions. What Rahul Gandhi is saying is that while the poor people and the farmers are in despair, the central government has policies that favour big businesses," said state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

Responding to the criticism, Mr Gehlot tweeted, "I do not understand why the BJP opposed this programme. You oppose Ashok Gehlot, oppose the Congress, but why are you opposing the work being done for the bright future of the state?"