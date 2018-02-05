With Allies Upset, One Says BJP Must Treat Partners Better "The days of single-party dominance are over. In the next election there is no way BJP can get 272. This is very clear," said Naresh Gujral, a senior leader of Akali Dal, the BJP's Punjab partner

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akali Dal's Naresh Gujral said the BJP needs to treat its partners better New Delhi: After the Shiv Sena and Telugu Desam Party's display of displeasure, a third ally the Akali Dal has warned the BJP that it needs to treat partners better. Naresh Gujral, a senior leader of the BJP's Punjab partner, said it is the responsibility of both BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"The BJP may have the majority this time, but we are part of a coalition. And in a coalition even smaller parties have to be accommodated when it comes to appointments... Nobody from any of the allies have been offered either governorship or lieutenant governorship," Mr Gujral said, adding, "the days of single-party dominance are over. In the next election there is no way BJP can get 272. This is very clear."



The rumblings come as the BJP preps to contest eight state elections before the national election when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a second term and are seen as muscle-flexing by the allies with only about a year to go. Several have complained before that the BJP often does not consult them on important decisions.



In an article in its mouthpiece Saamna, the Shiv Sena today accused the BJP of "ill-treating" allies, saying, "Nowadays, there is a trend to brand old friends as sworn enemies and that is disgusting. We highlighted this trend. Now Chandrababu Naidu has also brought this out in the open."



Before the meeting, TDP boss and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu received phone calls from Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley. In Delhi today, Rajnath Singh held a discussion with TDP lawmakers.



It was the Shiv Sena, the BJP's oldest ally, which first announced the season of discontent, stating that it will go it alone in next year's national election and assembly elections in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has told NDTV that he does not believe that the Sena will act on its threat.



The Congress's Renuka Chowdhary said today that the BJP's allies are only posturing and are not serious about quitting the NDA. "They are not serious, they must quit," she said.



The BJP is reaching out to its partners. The party's sweep of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections meant it does not depend on the allies for its majority in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha or Upper House though, it is in a minority and needs its allies' support. In an election year, that support is even more crucial.





