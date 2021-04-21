With 23,558 New Covid Cases, Highest Single-Day Rise In Karnataka

Out of the new Covid cases today, 13,640 were reported from capital Bengaluru alone. (File)

Karnataka recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases by registering 23,558 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the state to 12,22,202. A total of 116 people died due to Covid-related complications, taking the overall death count in the state to 13,762.

At least 6,412 patients recovered or were discharged from hospital, bringing the active number of cases down to 1,76,188. The positivity rate in the state stands at 15.47 per cent at present.

Out of the new cases today, 13,640 were reported from capital Bengaluru alone, while 70 people died in the city due to coronavirus.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 21,794 new cases of COVID-19, and 149 related fatalities.

Amid a continuous rise in cases, Karnataka has joined a long line of states that have declared curfew on nights and weekends in an effort to put the brakes on the unchecked progress of coronavirus.

The curfew will begin at 9 pm every Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday, and will be in place across the state from April 21 to May 4.

Karnataka took the hard measure after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid for a second time. The Chief Minister held an all-party virtual meeting - with him in the hospital - on Tuesday to decide on the way forward for the state.

Mr Yediyurappa today directed all his cabinet colleagues to work more proactively, for the districts they are in charge of, to check the spread of the deadly disease. In a letter to the ministers, the Chief Minister said the second wave of coronavirus is taking the entire nation into its grip and all the districts need to take measures to contain it.

The virus has infected 2,95,041 people in India and left 2,023 dead in the last 24 hours, in a grim new record for the country.