'Want To Lose Weight? Dial CBI': Karti Chidambaram After 12-Day Custody

"I have lost my appetite and am eating very less, due to which I have lost lot of weight and it is good also," Karti Chidambaram told NDTV while waiting for the order of a special court. "I need a new set of clothes as all my old clothes have become lose. So if anyone wants to lose weight they should dial CBI," he added laughing.
The Congress leader, who is hooked to his cellphone also had to undergo a digital detox. In CBI custody, he was neither allowed a phone or even a watch. "It was good experience. I used to ask officials what time it was," he told his lawyers.
Karti Chidambaram, however, said he had "no complaints" against the CBI officials. "They dealt with me in a most professional manner," he said.
Citing security concerns, Karti Chidambaram today asked the court for a separate cell and bathroom, citing the status of his father as a former union minister who handled terror cases. "Some of the accused related to those cases are lodged in Tihar, so I apprehend a great threat to my security... something may happen to me," he said, citing the death of biscuit baron Rajan Pillai in 1995 in Tihar.
Special CBI judge Sunil Rana turned down the request, but asked the jail officials to ensure his security.
CBI sources said they have followed all procedures as long as son of former union finance minister was in their custody. "We follow rules. When the court asked us to if we could allow him home cooked food, we did oblige," a senior official said.
Comments
Karti Chidambaram was arrested from the Chennai airport on February 28.