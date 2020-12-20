Winter Solstice 2020: What Does Solstice Mean? When, Why Does It Happen

Winter Solstice: People in the UK gather at Stonehenge to celebrate the day

It's Winter Solstice tomorrow. Traditionally Winter Solstice marks the beginning of Christmas and New Year celebrations worldwide. Winter Solstice is that day of the year when we see fewest hours of daylight. After Winter Solstice, days start becoming longer and nights shorter for people in the Northern Hemisphere and it's just the reverse in the Southern Hemisphere. Let's take a look at when and why Winter Solstice happens, and the traditions associated with it. Countries and cultures have unique ways of celebrating Winter Solstice. This year, the day is special as it coincides with a stunning celestial event - the 'Great Conjunction' of the Jupiter and Saturn, happening after nearly 400 years.

What is Solstice?

The world 'solstice' is derived from a Latin word meaning the 'stalled sun'. Both Summer and Winter Solstices are astronomical events marking the movement of the Sun and change in the duration of day and night time.

When is Winter Solstice?

Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, takes place between December 19 and 23. This year it is on Monday, December 21.

Northern Hemisphere Winter Solstice Time and Date in India

(North America, Central America, Europe, Asia, northern Africa)

December Solstice in New Delhi, India is on 21st December, 15:32 IST

Why does Winter Solstice happen?

Around this time every year, countries in the Northern Hemisphere are farthest from the Sun and the Sun shines overhead on the Tropic of Capricorn. The Earth's axis is tilted at an angle of 23.5 degrees as it rotates around the Sun. This phenomena causes the movement of the Sun from the Northern to the Southern Hemisphere and vice versa bringing in seasonal changes in the year.

Winter Solstice: History and traditions