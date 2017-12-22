Winter Session Of Parliament Day 6 Highlights: After Being Silenced In Rajya Sabha, Sachin Tendulkar Posts Video Message For Youth





"There were things that I wanted to say yesterday but couldn't. As a child i loved playing sports and my father always supported me for it. There are pressing matters in the country which require our attention - economic growth, poverty, food security, among many others," Mr Tendulkar asserted.





"India needs to become not just a sport-watching nation but a sport-playing nation," he said.





"We must build a sporting culture as an unhealthy India is a recipe for disaster," he added.





Talking about how sports helped him in his personal life, he said, "There were places where I failed in life, but sports helped me get back on my feet."





