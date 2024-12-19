Winds Of Change: Adani Group's New Push For Renewable Energy

Adani Green Energy Limited has an operating renewable portfolio of 8.4 GW.

Adani Group's dedication to electrifying over a million households through the power of the sun and the strength of wind is etched in its latest AD campaign 'Pehle Pankha Phir Bijli' (first the fan will come, and then electricity will follow). Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani shared the campaign video on X (formerly Twitter) and said "the winds of change are here".

"In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises that are not just about infrastructure but of hope, progress and a brighter tomorrow."

The 1 minute 30 seconds long video clip starts with a little boy asking his father, when the electricity will come and when the fan will start. To which, his father replies, "Tamtu sir, first comes the fan... then the electricity."

The video features a remote village with no electricity. But with Adani Group's intervention, windmills are installed, powering the village.

The video ends with the message, "We don't just generate electricity from the environment, we also light up lives and spread happiness."

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is India's largest and the world's leading renewable energy solutions partner enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants.

AGEL has an operating renewable portfolio of 8.4 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. It offsets over 41 million tonnes of CO2 emissions cumulatively. The company has set a target of 45 GW by 2030.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)