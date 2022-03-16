PM Congratulates Bhagwant Mann: 'Will Work Together For Punjab'

He said his government will address issues like unemployment, corruption

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Punjab chief minister today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate him and said they will work together for the state.

"Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people," PM Modi tweeted.

Mr Mann was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab in a grand ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

After the ceremony, the Punjab chief minister said his government will address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight which are plaguing the state.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans were also present at the ceremony.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Bhagwant Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.