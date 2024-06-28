'Will Work To Fulfil Fight We Started': Hemant Soren After Getting Bail In Land Scam Case

Hemant Soren received a warm welcome from family members and party workers alike

After being released from jail on bail, former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren claimed that a conspiracy was hatched against the party, but the JMM will continue to fulfil the resolutions it made.

Speaking to the media on his bail on Friday, Hemant Soren said, "I was kept behind bars for 5 months. We are seeing how the judicial process is taking years, not just days or months. Today, it is a message for the whole country about how a conspiracy was hatched against us. We will work to fulfil the fight we started and the resolutions we made."

The JMM leader's family expressed joy after his bail order. Sweets were distributed at the residence of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi after he was granted by the Jharkhand High Court in a land scam case.

After the bail of her son, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Rupi Soren said, "I am very happy."

JMM leader and wife of Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren expressed gratitude and said, "I thank the court and the judiciary. It is an emotional day."

Hemant Soren received a warm welcome from family members and party workers alike. He was seen bonding with his family soon after being released from the premises of the prison on Friday.

Reacting to the Jharkhand HC bail order to former CM Hemant Soren, JMM leader Mahua Maji said, "The way people raised this issue, did Nyay Yatra, Ulgulan rally, in the end, our party has to ask them to maintain peace as there was preparation for presidential rule in the state. Whatever conspiracies happened against the leader, he is getting a chance to come among the people after so long, there is a wave of happiness in Jharkhand."

Jharkhand Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan also spoke on the same and said, "Hemant Soren has been granted bail. Hearing all arguments, the High Court admitted that the case against him doesn't stand, and allowed him bail. He has been granted bail on 2 bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each. We hope that he is released at the earliest."

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren, who had been facing a probe in an alleged land scam case walked out of the Birsa Munda Jail following a bail order from the Jharkhand High Court on Friday.

Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and party members, left the jail on Friday evening.

The JMM leader's wife, Kalpana Soren, expressed gratitude for the bail order and said, "This day has finally come after a long time. Thank you very much."

JMM leaders gathered outside the Birsa Munda Jail to catch a glimpse of the tribal leader, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

The investigation in the case concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

In related events, on March 22, a Special PMLA court extended Mr Soren's judicial custody until April 4. Mr Soren was presented via video conferencing. The Ranchi police had also issued a notice to ED officials to join the investigation following an FIR filed by Soren under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Jharkhand High Court had previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Mr Soren's FIR. Mr Soren had alleged that the ED's searches at his residences were aimed at tarnishing his image and harassing him for being a tribal.

The ED had claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and documents related to the investigation, alleging that Mr Soren had acquired 8.5 acres of land through fraudulent means.

The investigation revealed that a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, was involved in corrupt property acquisitions.

Mr Soren's petition to attend the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly's budget session was dismissed by the High Court on February 29.

He had resigned as Chief Minister following his arrest in the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

