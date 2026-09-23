"Will Use It Again": VD Satheesan Defends Using Chartered Aircraft

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday mounted a broad defence of his government's decisions on the CMRL-Exalogic probe, his use of a helicopter and a chartered aircraft, ministers travelling abroad and the use of private vehicles, insisting that the new UDF government's objective was to prevent wasteful expenditure and plug leakages from the state exchequer.

Facing a barrage of questions after a Cabinet briefing, CM Satheesan said the government had shown no undue haste in deciding to proceed with the CMRL-Exalogic inquiry involving former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and son-in-law P.A. Mohammed Riyas.

"We gave the ED report to the State Police Chief and sought legal opinions. After receiving the legal opinion, the police had a duty to proceed in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines," he said.

CM Satheesan said a preliminary inquiry had to precede before deciding on the need to register an FIR, and the government had only discharged its legal responsibility.

"Law will take its own course. That is all we have done," he said.

The government's decision followed the ED report and legal advice, with a Crime Branch team expected to conduct the preliminary inquiry.

On the controversy over his air travel, CM Satheesan said the helicopter he used was part of an agreement entered into by the previous LDF government at a monthly cost of Rs 80 lakh.

"I used it according to the agreement," he said.

The three-year helicopter contract has since expired, and we decided not to extend it, the CM said.

Defending his decision to use a chartered aircraft to reach rain-hit Malappuram, where six people had died in a landslip, Satheesan said a friend had offered the aircraft.

"I have used it, and I will use it again," he said, adding that private aircraft are used by chief ministers across the country.

He also pointed to the use of private aircraft by former CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Oommen Chandy, saying those who own aircraft in Kerala are people who would not seek favours in return for such assistance.

On Local Self-Government Minister K.M. Shaji using a friend's Range Rover, CM Satheesan said the minister's official vehicle was around a decade old and frequently broke down.

Shaji, therefore, used his friend's vehicle, he said.

Defending ministers travelling abroad, CM Satheesan said he had asked them to go and see what is happening in the world and understand developments that could benefit Kerala.

He said there were around 1,000 organisations of Keralites in the UAE alone and that, after a decade, the return of a UDF government had prompted diaspora organisations to invite ministers and arrange their tickets.

CM Satheesan said he had travelled extensively to the Middle East as Leader of Opposition without using state funds.

He also highlighted his efforts to cut government expenditure, saying ministers were continuing to use old official vehicles instead of purchasing new ones.

"I am perhaps the only Chief Minister who travels alone to Delhi," CM Satheesan said, adding that he had declined additional police security there because Kerala Police personnel were already stationed in Delhi.

"Our aim is to prevent wasteful expenditure and plug leakages from the state exchequer," he said.

CM Satheesan asked the media personnel to ensure there was restraint when questions were put to him.

Appealing towards the TV cameras, he said, "I am speaking to the people that I am unable to hear any question as 12 journalists are asking their questions at the same time. Please maintain restraint at least when I reply. Have you ever behaved like this in front of Pinarayi Vijayan?" Satheesan said, ending his briefing before walking away.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)