Will Try That Rebel MLAs Withdraw Nominations: Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar also addressed election rallies in Pehowa and Radaur.

With the sitting Rewari MLA entering the fray as an Independent and Gurgaon legislator fielding his wife after the denial of ticket, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said they were trying to persuade them to withdraw in the favour of party nominees.

Those have rebelled against the party are Randhir Kapriwas (Rewari) and Gurgaon legislator Umesh Aggarwal, who has fielded his wife Anita as an Independent candidate.

Of 48 MLAs, the BJP has denied tickets to 12, including ministers Rao Narbir Singh and Vipul Goel.

The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is October 7.

"Out of 12 MLAs, only those from Gurgaon and Rewari are in the contest. We will try that they withdraw and support candidates fielded by the party," Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters on the sidelines of functions in which three former MLAs-- one from the INLD and two from the Congress--joined the BJP.

The saffron party has accommodated several turncoats, mostly from the Indian National Lok Dal.

Replying to a question that the Congress has accused his government of only indulging "event management" and "failing" to fulfil the promises made to people, Manohar Lal Khattar replied, "People will give them a reply in the polls".

"We know that we have far exceeded what we had promised in our poll manifesto. For instance, initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and making kerosene free in Haryana were not promised, but we did these things," he said.

Manohar Lal Khattar said their government showed zero tolerance towards corruption, gave jobs on merit and undertook overall development.

Asked if Congress leader Prof Sampat Singh, who had served as a minister in the INLD government, could join the BJP, Manohar Lal Khattar said, "He is a good person. When he was in the government, his performance was good. If he joins, then we will let you know."

Speaking at a poll rally in Naraingarh, Manohar Lal Khattar said the BJP government had tried to bring about a change and clean up the system and as a result of those people who earlier used to hesitate in joining politics, thinking it was not a clean profession, were coming forward to be a part of the saffron party.

"Things have changed now and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed that culture," he said.

Besides Naraingarh, Manohar Lal Khattar also addressed election rallies in Pehowa and Radaur.

Those who joined the BJP on Sunday were former Barwala INLD MLA Vedpal Narang, Congress leader Ramswarup Rama, who had served as a minister in the Bansi Lal-led government in 1996, and former Congress legislator from Guhla Phool Singh Kheri.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.