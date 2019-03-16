Will Target Terrorists At 'Point Of Origin': Arun Jaitley On New Doctrine

Arun Jaitley said Pakistan's counter-strike in reply to Balakot "was a botched up operation".

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government has evolved a new security doctrine in which terrorists will be targeted "at their point of origin".

Speaking at India TV Conclave, Mr Jaitley said: "Till now, Pakistan had been pushing in terrorists from across the Line of Control (LoC) to carry out killings, but now Prime Minister Modi has evolved a new security doctrine. In this, we have decided to target terrorists at their points of origin."

He said that through a series of measures, India has made it clear that "if you indulge in terrorism, the cost will be so high that you will find it unaffordable".

"We crossed the LoC and International Border twice. Not a single country in the world criticised us... After the Balakot air strike, China did not question why Indian jets entered the air space, it only called for restraint. Through international diplomacy, we must isolate Pakistan, whether in the Security Council, or at the IMF where it has gone to seek funds for the 13th time," Mr Jaitley said.

In response to a query, Mr Jaitley said he does not agree with the campaign being carried out in social media by certain groups calling for a ban on consumption of Chinese products in India.

"It is a strategic subject. Strategy is not guided by emotions. Whenever the government takes action, it is done at the opportune time, and it is always a graded type of action," he said.

Mr Jaitley said, Pakistan's counter-strike in reply to Balakot, on February 27 at the LoC "was a botched up operation".

"Our Air Force knew that they would strike, and had effectively created a wall of aircraft. Their planes turned back, and we shot down their F-16. And even after that our brave pilot went after them to shoot down one more plane. Our Army and Air Force showed their capability," he said.

