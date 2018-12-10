NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
"Will Stand By Him": Asaduddin Owaisi On KCR Party And "Nation Building"

Asaduddin Owaisi on Twitter said he will meet KCR today, adding this was the "first step towards a larger goal of nation building."

December 10, 2018
Hyderabad: 

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi today said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi will form the next government in Telangana on its own strength and his party will stand by it and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR.

Mr Owaisi on Twitter said he will meet KCR today, adding this was the "first step towards a larger goal of nation building."

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, or AIMIM, contested eight seats in the December 7 assembly elections as against the seven in 2014 polls, and supported the TRS.

Mr Owaisi had also canvassed and organised public meetings in support of TRS in the run-up to the December 7 Assembly elections.

Counting of votes will be done tomorrow.

