'Will Rise From Ashes': Sanjay Raut On Team Thackeray Losing Party Name

Sanjay Raut denied any dispute among the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said the party will "rise from the ashes like a phoenix" despite the now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led split robbing the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena name and symbol and many leaders walking away.

Speaking at the NDTV Marathi Conclave on Sunday, Mr Raut said the Maha Vikas Aghadi's manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections will be released after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the state on November 4. He added that the coalition - comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP - would look at putting the state's finances in order, battling corruption and the law and order problem and bringing stability to the state.

"Maharashtra's industries have moved out and youth have lost their jobs. State leaders are being murdered and prisoners in jail are challenging law and order," he said, in an apparent reference to the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique and the alleged involvement of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Mr Raut accused the Election Commission of partiality towards the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the fight for party names and symbols. "The father of the NCP party was sitting in front of the Election Commission, but they gave it to another person. We had demanded justice for us. Today, our symbol case is in the the Supreme Court for two-and-a-half years. They have allowed an unconstitutional government to function in the state. Removing the blindfold of the God of Justice does not mean that everything is going according to the Constitution," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the Ladli Bahana Yojana in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, a version of which was implemented in Maharashtra as the Ladki Bahin Yojana. "In states where the BJP government is ruling, Modi praises the scheme. These are double standards. Women should start small industries, and should be made to stand on their own feet. People will get used to the scheme and the next government will have to do the same," he said.

Denying any dispute among the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents, Mr Raut said the coalition will win at least 20 of 36 Assembly seats in the Mumbai region. A solution for the dispute on 4-5 seats will be found soon, he added, while asserting that Eknath Shinde will not lead Maharashtra. When asked who are the top chief ministerial contenders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Mr Raut said, "First, Uddhav Thackeray. Second, Uddhav Thackeray. Third, Uddhav Thackeray."