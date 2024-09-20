'Will Resume Shortly': Supreme Court YouTube Channel Taken Down

The Supreme Court YouTube channel was hacked

The Supreme Court's YouTube channel has been taken down after hackers posted a message promoting a US-based firm's cryptocurrency.

The Supreme Court Registrar in a notice today said the YouTube channel will resume shortly.

Soon after the Supreme Court YouTube channel came under cyber attack, a new blank video was posted with the title, "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine. XRP PRICE PREDICTION."

The Supreme Court has been using YouTube to livestream hearings listed before the Constitution benches and matters involving public interest.

The unanimous decision to livestream came after a meeting headed by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit agreed to show the public in real-time Constitution bench hearings, following a historic order of the Supreme Court in 2018 to do so.

The idea was to ensure citizens from every nook and corner of the country can see the Supreme Court proceedings.