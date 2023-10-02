Will Quit If Alliance With Dushyant Chautala's Party Continues: BJP Leader

Birender Singh's family and JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala's family are political arch-rivals.

Former Union Minister Birender Singh on Monday threatened to quit his party, the BJP, if it continues its alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana.

The JJP is a junior partner in the BJP-led government in Haryana. Dushyant Chautala is the Deputy Chief Minister.

"If the BJP-JJP alliance continues, then I will leave BJP," the former minister, who was earlier in the Congress, made the remarks at a public rally, "Meri Awaz Suno", in Jind.

He also said that he has got a lot of respect from the BJP and there is no reason for him to criticise the party. "But Birender Singh always speaks his mind and that is my nature," he said.

Accusing the JJP of indulging in rampant corruption, the BJP leader said, "A big leader of the JJP has betrayed the people in such a massive way that no other political leader of Haryana has."

Birender Singh, who crossed over to the BJP in 2014, is a prominent Jat face from Haryana. He has also been a three-time minister in the Haryana government.

Birender Singh's family and JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala's family are political arch-rivals.

The bone of contention, say reports, is who will get the Uchana Kalan seat, which is a family stronghold of Birender Singh.

In 2014, Prem Lata, Birender Singh's wife, defeated Dushyant Chautala. In 2019, the JJP leader avenged his loss. Political observers say the seat is likely to go to Dushyant Chautala again his time.

Dushyant Chautala too has made it known that he wishes to contest from the same seat. Birender Singh's family too wants the same seat.

There has been no reaction from the BJP on the leader's statement.