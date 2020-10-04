'Will Not Rest Till Farm Laws Go': Amarinder Singh At Mega Punjab Rally

Captain Amarinder Singh, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders participated in the protest

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday warned the central government that the protests against the controversial new agricultural laws will continue till they are repealed or changed to address concerns raised by farmers.

"We will not rest until the central government either repeals anti-farmer laws or they amend it to address our farmers legitimate concerns. Punjab will continue to fight for its constitutional rights and rights of its people till justice is done," he said.

Vowing to scrap the new farm laws once the Congress returns to power at the centre, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Captain Singh led a tractor rally in Punjab's Moga accusing the BJP-led government of acting at the instance of corporates to "destroy" farmers.

The Congress, which governs Punjab, is holding tractor rallies from October 4 to October 6 across the state in protest against the centre's new farm laws.

"It's a day of happiness because we are waging a war against the new laws. Farmers union are all up against it. We will go to every single village of Punjab," Captain Singh said.

We are less than 2percent area of national area and feed more than 50 percent of area. 65 percent of India depends on agriculture. Till they say that MSP (Minimum Support Price) and FCI (Food Corporation of India) will stay, the laws are meaningless," he said

The Congress veteran also attacked the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal which parted ways with the BJP over the farm bill amid immense backlash from its voter base.

"The Akalis and the BJP should not be trusted. Hardeep Puri, the union minister, has clarified that Harsimrat (Kaur Badal of Akali Dal) agreed to these ordinances," he said.