'Will Never Travel By IndiGo Again', Says Kerala Leader After 3-Week Flying Ban

Convener of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala E P Jayarajan on Monday said neither he nor his family would ever travel by Indigo, irked by the three- week flying ban imposed on him by the low cost airline.

The airline has taken the action for his involvement in an incident onboard an aircraft that was also carrying state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last month.

On June 13, two Youth Congress workers shouted slogans against the chief minister inside the IndiGo aircraft from Kannur, after it landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Mr Jayarajan, who was also onboard, allegedly pushed aside the two protesters.

"Neither me nor my family will ever travel by Indigo again. I will walk to my destination if required, but will not travel on their planes," Mr Jayarajan said.

Earlier in the day he had denied knowledge of any such action by the airline, but later in the afternoon told reporters that when he enquired about it, he came to know that Indigo has informed its branch here about the temporary travel ban on him.

Besides him, the airline has also imposed a two-week flying ban on the two Youth Congress workers who had raised slogans against the CM on board the aircraft.

Mr Jayarajan claimed that he still has not received any intimation from the airline regarding such an action.

Lashing out at the airline, the LDF convener said that neither he nor his family will ever travel by Indigo -- nationally or internationally -- and there are other airlines in the country which are more reputable and offer a much better service.

He further said that he would rather walk to his destination than board an Indigo flight ever again in his life.

Jayarajan also alleged serious lapses on the part of the airline which has not responded to his allegations so far.

He also said that he was informed on July 9 by the airline about an online meeting on July 12 to discuss what had happened and he had on July 10 replied that he cannot attend and his lawyer would give all the details.

"My lawyer also informed them the same. But after that there has been no communication till date from the airline. They did not even inform me over email or the phone or by message about the travel ban," he further claimed.

According to sources, an internal committee set up by the airline has decided to impose a flying ban on the three individuals.

The two Youth Congress workers will face a flying ban of two weeks, the sources said.

The Youth Congress workers were protesting against the chief minister over allegations against him in a gold smuggling case.

Following the incident last month, the two protestors and another Youth Congress member were booked for attempt to murder by the Kerala police.

The FIR said that due to political enmity, the three accused, namely Farzeen Majid, Naveen Kumar and Suneeth Kumar, conspired to kill the chief minister and boarded the flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram.

A case was registered against three Youth Congress workers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120B (conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), the police had said.

