Will Move Court, Human Rights Body Against Bengal Police : Kailash Vijayvargiya

No one is treated with dignity in Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya said (File)

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, accusing West Bengal police of hurling bombs and violating human rights during the party's march to the state secretariat on Saturday, said it will move court to seek "justice in the inhuman treatment by the force".

He hit out at the West Bengal government for following "two set of rules" - one for BJP and another for the ruling TMC and said that COVID-19 protocols were violated during TMC's rallies against the alleged Hathras rape and the Farm bills, but no action was taken against it.

The party's Bengal leader said, "The kind of treatment that was meted out to BJP activists during their democratic march to the secretariat on Thursday is unprecedented and unacceptable. The police hurled bombs at our cadres, ransacked their buses and violated human rights. Our party workers were kicked and the police even manhandled our women cadres.

"Is this the way you (Bengal police) treat opposition party workers ?" Vijayvargiya asked.

Alleging that false cases had been lodged against BJP workers after the rally, he said "We will move court and the human rights commission to seek justice against the atrocities committed by the West Bengal police."

Mr Vijayvargiya's comments came a day after police booked him along with senior BJP leaders like its national vice- president Mukul Roy, state unit president Dilip Ghosh, national secretary Arvind Mennon and MPs Arjun Singh and Locket Chatterjee for rioting and violating the Epidemic Diseases Act.

They were charged with unlawful assembly, rioting, destruction of public property, criminal obstruction, assault on government servant and violating the Disaster Management Act.

Some of the sections slapped against the BJP leaders are non-bailable, police said.

On the issue of the police allegedly assaulting a Sikh man and pulling his turban during the party's rally in Howrah, Mr Vijayvargiya accused the TMC government in the state of hurting the sentiments of the community.

"No one is treated with dignity in Bengal, except a particular community for vote bank politics. We have been saying this for a long time. Now the visuals (of the march) are also saying the same thing," he said.