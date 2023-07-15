'Will Meet PM On July 18, Discuss Farmers' Issues': Ajit Pawar

There will be equitable progress in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar asserted (File/ANI)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he will discuss problems being faced by farmers in the state when he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 18.

Mr Pawar, who bagged the key Finance and Planning portfolio in the Maharashtra cabinet on Friday, said he and other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 2, are happy with the allocation.

Speaking to the media, Ajit Pawar said, "I will meet PM Narendra Modi on July 18. During the meeting, I will raise various issues related to the farmers with him. Praful Patel and I will attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting."

The rebel NCP leader maintained he had no idea about Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut's claims that Eknath Shinde might lose the chief minister's post since his faction of the Shiv Sena was unwilling to part with the finance portfolio.

"I don't know. This is an attempt to disturb the atmosphere unnecessarily. We are happy with the portfolio allocations," Mr Pawar said.

There are around 14 vacant positions (in the cabinet) and its expansion is the chief minister's prerogative, he said, adding, "The Chief Minister will decide. I will not speak about it."

There are now 28 cabinet ministers in the Shinde-led Maharashtra government but no ministers of state. The ministry can have 43 members at the most. There was speculation that the state ministry expansion would happen on Friday when portfolios were allocated, but it did not.

Asked about the pending civic elections in the state, Ajit Pawar said that around five issues, including that of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation, are pending in the Supreme Court. The Maharashtra Election Commission has issued orders to prepare the electoral rolls, he said.

After the completion of electoral rolls and the top court's verdict on the issues, elections will be held, he added.

"There will be equitable progress in the state and there will be no differences. There are many communities and castes in the state. We will take everyone along. In 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance), we will work in tandem and efforts will be made for the development of all," he said.

When pointed out that NCP founder Sharad Pawar's pictures were missing from the posters put up in Nashik to welcome him, Ajit Pawar said, "Pawar saheb is our inspiration, our idol. His photograph is there in my cabin."

Ajit Pawar arrived in Nashik on the Vande Bharat Express. It was his first visit to the city after joining the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.

Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar underwent surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Friday. Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak, the official residence of his uncle, to meet Pratibha Pawar after she was discharged.

Talking about his visit, he said politics and family are different things.

"We value family and traditions. Kaki (Pratibha Pawar) had some injury and was operated upon. I wanted to go in the afternoon, but could not and therefore went in the evening. Pawar saheb, kaki and Supriya (Sule) were there... There were no discussions on politics," Mr Pawar said.

On the NCP name and symbol, Ajit Pawar said, "We are in the government to solve people's issues. No one's legislature membership will be in trouble. We will not hurt the faith of those who have supported us."