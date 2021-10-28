Will Make Agriculture Profitable: Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab Poll Pitch To Farmers

No farmer will die by suicide if AAP comes to power in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal assured (File)

Transforming agriculture into a profitable profession will be the goal and no farmer will die by suicide if the AAP is voted to power in Punjab in next year's Assembly polls, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

The Chief Minister told farmers that when his party promised free power, an improved school education system, and better health services in New Delhi, their rivals made fun of them.

"But now when we did these, they started gimmicks to 'imitate' the AAP agenda to woo the voters," he alleged.

"Punjab has the required infrastructure to develop an agro-based industry but due to ill-intentions of the present or past government, these could not be delivered," he said.

AAP, if voted to power in Punjab, will not only provide due compensation to the farmers who suffered due to natural calamity but also enhance it in proportion to the production cost, assured Arvind Kejriwal.

No farmer in Punjab will die by suicide if the party comes to power in the state, assured Mr Kejriwal, promising to make agriculture a profitable profession.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was quick to have a picture clicked with a farmer who suffered losses due to pink bollworm but failed to deliver him the due compensation, the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He, along with AAP leaders Jarnail Singh, Raghav Chadha, Harpal Singh Cheema, and Bhagwant Singh Mann, heard the grievances of farmers.