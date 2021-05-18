'Will Jump Off Roof', Says Woman Over Husband's Black Fungus Treatment

On Monday, 122 patients were admitted in Indore with Mucormycosis (Representational)

The video of a woman threatening to jump off the roof of a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh if her husband suffering from Mucormycosis or black fungus infection does not get an injection required for its treatment went viral on Tuesday.

A hospital official said the woman's 40-year-old husband had been administered Amphotericin-B injections but he would need more shots and this had left her disturbed.

"I am speaking from Bombay Hospital. My husband is admitted in this hospital with black fungus infection and has pain in his eyes and jaws. The injection (Amphotericin-B) is not available in this hospital. Where should I take him in this condition," the woman said in the video.

"If I don't get the injection today, then I will jump off the roof of the hospital and commit suicide. I have no other option left," she says further in the video message addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Health Minister Prabhu Ram Choudhary and Indore Collector Manish Singh.

Meanwhile, Bombay Hospital general manager Rahul Parasher said the woman was counselled but she is in a disturbed state of mind at present.

"Her husband has been administered 59 Amphotericin-B injections but his requirement is more. These injections are not available in the hospital at present and patients are being treated for Mucormycosis with other anti-fungal drugs," Mr Parasher explained.

On Monday, a Minister had said 122 patients were admitted in Indore with Mucormycosis.

The shortage of Amphotericin-B injections is being highlighted by patients as well as political leaders over the past few days, including Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh who has written a letter on this issue to the Chief Minister.

Mucormycosis, a rare and dangerous fungal infection, is being seen in some COVID-19 patients as well as those who have recovered from the infection.

