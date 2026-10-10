"Will Go To Dubai": Humayun Kabir After Son Loses Rejinagar Bypoll To BJP

Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir on Friday said he will live in Dubai with a 10-year golden visa, after completing the mosque he promised to build in West Bengal's Murshidabad, modelled on the Babri Masjid, by December 2028.

The AJUP chief's comments came shortly after his son's defeat in the Rejinagar bypoll.

The BJP registered a major breakthrough in Rejinagar, a Muslim-majority constituency in Murshidabad district, where its candidate Shankharavh Sarkar defeated Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) nominee Golam Nabi Azad by 75,816 votes.

Kabir also claimed that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, and Murshidabad district police officers worked over the last two months to ensure the saffron party candidate won the bypoll.

"This is not a people's mandate; the police administration was used to ensure the victory of the BJP in the seat," he asserted.

The AJUP leader said that he will go to Dubai after completing the mosque he promised to build by December 6, 2028. The foundation stone of the mosque was laid on December 6, 2025, at Rejinagar in Murshidabad.

"I will live in Dubai with a 10-year golden visa," he said.

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