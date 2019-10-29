Will Form Committee To Formulate Common Minimum Programme: Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar

The Haryana cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the state assembly, Mr Khattar said

The Haryana Cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the state assembly likely next week and a committee comprising leaders of both the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party or JJP will be set up to formulate a common minimum programme for the coalition, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today.

Mr Khattar, who is in the national capital after taking oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second time, called on President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

He took oath on Sunday along with Dushyant Chautala, great grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister late Devi Lal, as the BJP formed government in the state in alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party or JJP.

"The Cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the state legislative assembly. A committee will also be formed comprising leaders of both BJP and JJP to formulate a common minimum programme for the government," Mr Khattar said after meeting the Vice President in Delhi.

Dushyant Chautala, who is also in the national capital, said both parties will work together for the welfare of the state and will take decisions collectively.

The special session of the state assembly is likely next week.

Mr Khattar also invited Mr Naidu to inaugurate the International Gita Mahotsav.

The BJP, which fell short of six seats from the majority mark in the assembly elections, sealed a deal with the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP to form the government in Haryana.

In the 90-member assembly, the BJP got 40 seats, JJP 10, Congress 31, INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party one each, while seven independents also won.



