Will FASTag Be Replaced By GPS-Based Tolling From May 1? Here's What Government Said

Recent media reports claimed a satellite-based tolling system would replace FASTag nationwide from May 1, 2025. However, the government has clarified this isn't true. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday clarified that there is no decision to implement a satellite-based or GPS-based tolling system across India on that date. Toll plazas on national highways will continue operating with the existing ICD 2.5 protocol, enabling real-time FASTag verification. Users are advised to link their FASTag wallets to UPI or bank accounts with auto-recharge options for seamless toll payments.

"Some sections of the media have reported that a Satellite-based Tolling System will be launched from 1st May 2025 and will replace the existing FASTag-based toll collection system. This is to clarify that no such decision has been taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways or National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the nationwide implementation of satellite-based tolling from 1st May 2025," said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement.

Instead, a new hybrid tolling system called the ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System will be tested on specific routes, like the New Delhi-Mumbai corridor, with no nationwide rollout planned yet. The nationwide rollout will depend on the success of the pilot project and user feedback.

What is the ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System?

The ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System is a new toll collection technology that combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras with the existing FASTag Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) system. This hybrid system allows for seamless and barrier-free tolling, eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas. The goal is to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow at toll booths. Non-compliant vehicles will receive E-Notices, and failure to pay may result in FASTag suspension and penalties under the VAHAN system.

The NHAI has already invited bids for the system's installation at selected locations. However, it's important to note that this is a limited trial, and there is no nationwide rollout planned at this time.

Key Components:

1. ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition): Cameras equipped with AI read vehicle number plates in real time.

2. FASTag (RFID-based Tag): An electronic toll collection system where a tag affixed to the vehicle's windshield is scanned by RFID readers to deduct toll charges automatically from the user's prepaid account.

3. Barrier-Less System: Unlike traditional toll plazas with physical barriers (boom gates), this system removes barriers entirely, enabling free-flow traffic, improving efficiency and reducing congestion.

How It Works:

1. As a vehicle approaches the toll zone, ANPR cameras capture the number plate and RFID readers detect the FASTag on the vehicle.

2. The system matches the number plate with the FASTag account to ensure authenticity.

3. If matched, toll is automatically deducted from the linked FASTag account. There is no need for vehicles to stop or slow down.

4. If the vehicle has no FASTag or insufficient balance, the ANPR system logs the number plate. The toll can be recovered later through postpaid billing or penalty enforcement.

Benefits: