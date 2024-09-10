Government To Implement Satellite-Based Toll Collection

Vehicles equipped with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) On-Board Units (OBUs) will have the capability to automatically pay tolls based on the distance they cover.

In a development that could fast track highway travel, the government has notified updates to the existing National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The centre wants to introduce toll collection through satellite-based systems which could help highway travellers to avoid the long queues that still exist despite the implementation of mandatory Fastags.

The updates include the addition of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) along with the On-board Units (OBUs) as a method for toll collection. This will work in conjunction with the existing systems like a Fastag and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) tech. There will be a new lane created on the existing tolls to let the vehicles with GNSS OBUs through. This will terminate the need for these vehicles to stop for Fastag or cash payments.

For fairness' sake, the short distance travellers will be charged only for the distance travelled beyond the first 20 km on the highway. It will help the drivers who are not travelling till the next toll. Digital image processing records with highway coordinates and CCTV cameras will enable this new age toll collection process.

At first, this system will be implemented on the major highways and expressways. The amount will be automatically deducted from the linked account. The OBUs will be made available via government sites, like the Fastags. It will be retrofitted to the vehicles initially but carmakers should start giving them pre-installed from the showroom.