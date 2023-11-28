Will Court Get Survey Report On Gyanvapi Mosque? Deadline Ends Today

The Gyanvapi mosque is located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple (File)

The deadline for the scientific survey report of Gyanvapi mosque premises ends on Tuesday and the Archaeological Survey of India is now expected to submit the report at the Varanasi district court. The survey has been held for 100 days, during which the ASI has asked for several extensions.

The survey had concluded almost a month ago and the ASI had sought extra time to file its report. The last extension was on November 18, when the ASI asked for another 15 days. The court had allowed it 10 days.

The ASI had been conducting the survey since August 4 on the mosque premises. It leaves out the Wuzukhana area, which has been sealed by the orders of the Supreme Court.

On November 2, the ASI told the court it had "completed" the survey but would need some more time to compile the report, along with the details of the equipment used in the survey. The court had granted additional time till November 17 for submitting the document.

The survey was ordered by a Varanasi court on July 21, following a petition by four women who sought permission to pray at the Shringar Gauri Shrine which is behind the western wall of the temple. In April last year, the court ordered a video survey of the complex based on that petition. The survey conducted in May revealed a structure in the Wuzukhana that the petitioners claimed was a 'shivling'.

Right-wing activists claim that a temple existed earlier at the site and was demolished in the 17th century on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The mosque is located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.