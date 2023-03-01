Will Blow Up Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan Bungalows, Caller To Cops

Police Sources say it could well be a prank.

An unidentified person, in a call to police control room in Nagpur, has threatened to blow up the Mumbai bungalows of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

The call was received on Tuesday afternoon by the Nagpur police.

The Mumbai Police was alerted and it has launched a probe.

Police sources say it could be a prank.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the home ministry to provide the highest Z+ security cover to Mukesh Ambani, the Reliance Industries chairman, and his family members throughout India and abroad. The cost for the security cover will be borne by the Ambanis.