'Will Be Cherished For Generations': PM Congratulates India Hockey Team

India hockey team won a second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a long congratulatory post for the Indian hockey team after they won its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games. India beat Spain 2-1 in the third position playoff match today.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minute) scored a brace for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke.

"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"The Indian Hockey team shine bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze medal. This is even more special because it is their second consecutive medal at the Olympics," he said.

"Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connection with hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," he said.

The medal is a fitting farewell for veteran India custodian PR Sreejesh, nicknamed ' The Great Indian Wall of Indian Hockey', who drew curtains on his illustrious 18-year career with this match.

He will be bowing out as the best-ever goalkeeper India has produced. In the final later in the day, Germany will play Netherlands.