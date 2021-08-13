Will Ask High Court To Hear Plea Challenging OBC Quota: Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh will request the high court to hear the OBC quota petition

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will push for a final hearing on a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the state's decision to give 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in government jobs and higher education institutes.

The Chief Minister decided this in a meeting that lasted over three hours, sources have said.

The former Congress government led by Kamal Nath in March 2019 had increased the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent through an ordinance. Some students, however, filed a petition in the high court, which stayed the ordinance.

In the meeting with the Chief Minister, members of BJP's OBC cell, OBC ministers and MLAs in Bhopal were present. OBCs account for almost 56 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population.

After the meeting, state minister Bhupendra singh said, "On the next hearing, the state's Advocate General and top advocates, including the country's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Ravi Shankar Prasad will plead the high court for a final hearing in the matter."

Ministers Kamal Patel, Mohan Yadav, Ramkhelawan Patel, chairman of Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Commission Bhagat Singh, Advocate General Purushendra Kaurav and MLA Pradeep Patel along with other ministers and MLAs also attended the meeting.