Will Ask Centre To Frame SOPs For Handling Airport Wheelchair Issues: Supreme Court

The plea was filed by a Gurgaon resident.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will ask the Centre and others, including the Airport Authority of India (AAI), to frame the standard operating procedures to ensure trouble-free access of airports to persons with disability (PwD).

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing the plea of a wheelchair-bound woman who had faced difficulties at Kolkata airport recently.

The counsel for the woman referred to the lack of female security guards and support staff at the airport to help wheelchair-bound passengers.

"When she was travelling she asked for assistance. But no one came. During the screening, she was asked multiple times to stand. They asked why she cannot stand for a few minutes," the lawyer said, adding, the passenger was 75 per cent disabled.

"You serve the central agency. We will ask them to lay down the SoP for handling wheelchair issues," the CJI said, adding that the matter can be taken up after some time.

The plea was filed by a Gurgaon resident.

Security at airports is provided mainly by two agencies -- Central Industrial Security Force and the state police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)