Will Aryan Khan Walk Out Of Jail Today? Rush To Complete Formalities

Actor Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in many movies, stood surety for Aryan Khan (File)

Whether Aryan Khan would walk out of jail today was at the core of a nerve-wracking countdown to the last minute as his legal team rushed to complete bail formalities before 5.30 pm.

That is the deadline for the jailer to receive the release order for Aryan Khan. If that deadline is missed, he has to spend another night in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, where he has spent 22 days.

His father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, left his Mumbai home Mannat around 3.40 pm for Arthur Road jail.

Actor Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in many movies, stood surety for Aryan, who was asked to pay a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The papers were necessary for a special anti-drugs court to sign the release papers.

From there, Aryan Khan's lawyers rushed to make it to Arthur Road jail and deposit the release order in a box that is opened twice a day - at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Outside Mannat, a huge contingent of the media waited for the return of Aryan Khan, who left home on October 2 for a cruise party and was arrested in the early hours of October 3 after a drugs raid.

Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday, the court said, listing 14 conditions for his bail.

The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, "not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.

Aryan Khan also has to go to the NCB office every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, attend court hearings and join investigations whenever required.

If any of these conditions are violated, the court says, the NCB can request cancellation of bail.