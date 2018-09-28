Will Accept Court's Decision On Ayodhya, Says Uma Bharti

Union Minister Uma Bharti voiced hope that there will an early verdict on the Ram temple issue.

If she had her way, a Ram temple would be built at the disputed site in Ayodhya "tomorrow morning" but she is bound to obey the law, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, who was prominently involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, said on Thursday.



Welcoming the Supreme Court decision on an Ayodhya dispute-related matter, Union Minister Uma Bharti voiced hope that there will an early verdict on the Ram temple issue.



"I want that the decision on Ram temple (in the case pending in the apex court) comes as soon as possible. Nobody in the country wants it to be delayed," Ms Bharti told reporters.



"I welcome the apex court's decision that a bench comprising three judges will hear the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi case for disposing it from October 29," she said.



Replying to a query, she said the Ram temple issue should not be linked with polls.



"There cannot be anything other than a Ram Mandir (at the disputed site), such is the situation," Ms Bharti claimed.



She said, "A way for a grand construction will emerge".



"A grand Ram temple at the site always stands in my heart. If I had the way, I will build it tomorrow morning, but I am bound by the law," said Ms Bharti.



If both parties to the dispute reach an out-of-court settlement, the temple will be built soon, she said.



"Whatever be the court's decision, it will be acceptable," she added.



Ms Bharti said that Ayodhya is an important religious place for Hindus, but not for Muslims and so it is not a matter of clash of religious beliefs.



"This is not a matter of clash of religious beliefs, because Ayodhya is an important religious place for the Hindus as it is the birthplace of Lord Ram. For Muslims, it isn't a religious place. For them, it is Mecca, Madina, just like it is the Vatican City for the Christians.



"The matter was created and it finally got transformed into a land dispute," Ms Bharti told reporters.



Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court declined to refer to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam.



The issue had cropped up when a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was hearing the batch of appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict by which the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area was divided in three parts.



Meanwhile, asked about the coming Assembly elections in four states, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "We are going to fight the polls in MP and Chhattisgarh on the basis of the development achieved by BJP governments and the Prime Minister."